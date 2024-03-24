Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of STT stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
