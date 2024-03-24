Kure Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kure Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

