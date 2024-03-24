Kure Advisory LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kure Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $307.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average is $250.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

