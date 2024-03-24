Kure Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,208 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

