Kure Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kure Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.89. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

