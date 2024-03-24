La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 345,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,000. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

