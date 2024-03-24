Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 1,350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

