Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 698,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FNF opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

