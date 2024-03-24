Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock worth $8,909,342. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.97. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

