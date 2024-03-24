Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

