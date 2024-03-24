Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of SSNC opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

