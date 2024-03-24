Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Sells 580 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $174,257,000.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

BHP opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

