Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ArcBest by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $137.04. 236,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.84. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.