Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,709 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,252 shares in the company, valued at $643,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,828 shares of company stock worth $2,032,990. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.63. 495,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,054. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

