Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 7,431 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $43.70. 310,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,717. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $67.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,717,833. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

