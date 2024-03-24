Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.60. 184,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,472. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $441.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.45.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

