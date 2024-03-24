Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Griffon by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Griffon Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,452. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

