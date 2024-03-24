Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,982 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,971,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,550,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after buying an additional 72,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 292,521 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $32,380.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 272,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,273. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $847.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,462.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

