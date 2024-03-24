Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 117.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 16.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 58,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INDB. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Independent Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 177,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

