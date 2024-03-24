Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,140. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

