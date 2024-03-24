Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,701,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTM traded down $26.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,779.43. 7,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,696.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,567.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,319.05 and a 12 month high of $1,849.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.