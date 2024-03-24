Legato Capital Management LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,047 shares of company stock worth $28,599,096. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 821,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

