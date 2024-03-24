Legato Capital Management LLC Has $872,000 Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 183.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 129,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 472,113 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 96.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 94,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 588.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. 1,064,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,525. The company has a market capitalization of $422.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.