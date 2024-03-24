Legato Capital Management LLC Has $961,000 Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,272.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 160.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

