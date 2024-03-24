Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fiverr International worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,202 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 48.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at $1,837,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVRR. Piper Sandler lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

NYSE FVRR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,735. The firm has a market cap of $836.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

