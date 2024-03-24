Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Enviri as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Stock Performance
Enviri stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 268,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,832. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $656.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.08.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
