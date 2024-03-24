Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Enviri as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Performance

Enviri stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 268,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,832. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $656.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.08.

About Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.