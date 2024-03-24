Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GSBC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSBC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. 21,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,053. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $615.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

