Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 65.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 132,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,440. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

