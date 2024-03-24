Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $864,000 Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 134,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth $8,922,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 33.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 279,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 203.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,675 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 214,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

