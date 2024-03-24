Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,243 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ExlService by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 79,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.