Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $480,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.66. 377,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,403. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.02. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

