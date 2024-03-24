Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 4,944 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

