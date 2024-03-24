Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

