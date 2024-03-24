Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $1,707,815. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

