LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

