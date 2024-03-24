Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $42.72 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,683,809 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,663,840.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0057812 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
