Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $258.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

