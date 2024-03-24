Lpwm LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $85.56.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.