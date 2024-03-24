Lpwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,258.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,052.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

