Lpwm LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

