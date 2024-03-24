LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,153 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

