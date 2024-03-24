LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 78,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $113.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.