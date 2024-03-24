LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,158,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $5,075,000.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

