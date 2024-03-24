LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.