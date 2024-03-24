Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.1 %

LUNMF stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

About Lundin Mining

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

