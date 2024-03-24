LVW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,121 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.21. The stock had a trading volume of 732,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $130.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

