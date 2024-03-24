LVW Advisors LLC Buys 2,168 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.