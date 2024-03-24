LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 231,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,471. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,340 shares of company stock worth $2,052,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

