LVW Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $20,896,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $17,835,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $185.37. 190,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,012. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,836,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

