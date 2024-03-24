LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.24. 664,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.67 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

